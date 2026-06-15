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17:46 15.06.2026

Kallas: EU confirms China training Russian military personnel for war in Ukraine

1 min read
Kallas: EU confirms China training Russian military personnel for war in Ukraine
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/kallaskaja/

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas has stated that the EU has confirmed information indicating that China is training Russian military personnel to participate in the war being waged against Ukraine by Russia.

She made the statement on Monday in Luxembourg during a press conference following a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

Kallas declared that they had confirmed reports of the Chinese military training Russian military personnel for participation in hostilities in Ukraine, adding that they were carefully assessing the consequences.

Tags: #china #kallas #russian_military #eu

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