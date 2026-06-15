Naftogaz to help restore Lavra, Dovzhenko studio; urges businesses to join initiative

Photo: Eustratius Zorya

Naftogaz Group will provide financial assistance for the restoration of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and Oleksandr Dovzhenko Film Studio, which were damaged as a result of Russia’s massive attack on Kyiv on the night of June 15, Chairman of the Board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Serhiy Koretsky said.

As noted in the company’s statement on its website on Monday, Naftogaz made the decision to provide financial assistance in coordination with the government.

The statement clarified that the assistance is intended for sites of particular significance for the preservation of Ukraine’s historical memory, national identity, and cultural heritage, though the exact amount of aid is still being determined.

"Russia is deliberately destroying our homes, critical infrastructure, historical monuments, and cultural sites. Its attacks are directed not only against specific buildings but also against our identity. Only by uniting the efforts of the state, business, and society can we rebuild what has been destroyed, preserve our heritage, and prove that Ukrainian culture cannot be destroyed by any missiles or drones," Koretsky said.

Naftogaz Group also called on responsible Ukrainian businesses to join in the restoration of cultural heritage sites and to work together to support projects vital to Ukraine’s future.

As reported earlier on Monday, the state-owned PrivatBank allocated UAH 2 million of its own funds to restore Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve, which was damaged by a Russian strike on Kyiv, and also opened the Converto fundraising campaign for the restoration of the Lavra, which is open to anyone wishing to contribute.