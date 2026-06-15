Police retrieve Heran-2 warhead near roadway in Kyiv

Following a massive shelling of the capital overnight on June 15, Kyiv police retrieved a "Heran-2" warhead located near a roadway in the Shevchenkivsky district, the press service of the National Police of Ukraine reports.

"A report was received via the 102 emergency line regarding the discovery of an explosive object located near a roadway at one of the busy transport interchanges in the center of the capital. Officers from the regional police department immediately arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area containing the UAV debris and its warhead. An investigative group documented yet another crime committed by Russia, while explosives experts from the capital’s main police directorate removed the munition for subsequent controlled destruction at a specialized training ground," the statement reads. According to preliminary data, the discovered debris belongs to the warhead of a "Heran-2" type unmanned aerial vehicle, which Russia launched into Ukrainian territory during a combined attack.

Law enforcement authorities remind citizens that in the event of discovering suspicious or explosive objects, they must not approach them and should immediately notify the relevant services by calling 101, 102, or 112.