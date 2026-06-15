Defense Ministry on discharge, time in army not counted linearly

Photo: Valerie Proschenko

Length of service in the army from 2022 onward and prior to 2022 will not be counted the same way, but the details and the formation of the queue for discharge will become clear closer to the end of the year, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mstyslav Banik stated.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, Banik shared this during a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

"Time spent in the army will not be counted linearly. Length of service in the army from 2022 onward and prior to 2022 will not be counted the same way. How it will be calculated will become clear closer to the end of the year, when we approach this task substantively," Banik explained.

According to him, there is currently a vision regarding the need to initiate this process, but the specific details will be understood by the end of the year.

"However, the exact details–how many people, according to what criteria, whether on a month-by-month basis, or what the formula for calculating this rating will be, and who will be in the first wave for discharge–will be clear closer to the end of the year," Banik stated.

Previously, the Ministry of Defense reported that, pursuant to a task set by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the gradual discharge from service for those who have been in the military since 2014 and 2022 will begin by the end of 2026.