Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:56 15.06.2026

Ukraine's defense ministry views UAH 30,000 rear troops' salary as budget reality

2 min read
Ukraine's defense ministry views UAH 30,000 rear troops' salary as budget reality
Photo: Valerie Proschenko

Increase in basic financial support for servicemen in rear positions from UAH 20,000 to UAH 30,000 within framework of first stage of army reform is associated with limited funds, and not because of lack of desire of Defense Ministry, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mstyslav Banik stated.

As correspondent of Interfax-Ukraine reports, he said this at briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

"Is rear salary of UAH 30,000 fair? We would like to give larger salary, even UAH 100,000. But we proceed from resources we have. And, in essence, this in this case already increases this salary by 50%," deputy minister emphasized.

Banik stressed that he also, as serviceman who was directly on front line, understands that "it is very difficult to live on such money."

"But we must proceed from resources we have in order to somehow improve life of these people," he summarized.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced increase in payments in army, in particular, those who are in rear will be paid minimum of UAH 30,000, on first line – average of UAH 300,000.

"There is resource to increase payments in army. Minimum of UAH 30,000 in rear. The more combat missions specifically, the higher level of payments. There will be new, significantly stronger contracts for infantrymen. Some UAH 300,000 on average on first line. Everything relies on Ukrainian infantry, on our Ukrainian infantryman," Zelenskyy said in address on June 12.

Tags: #salaries #ministry_of_defense

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