Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:40 15.06.2026

Format of forced mobilization that currently exists has rather bad effect on us – Dpty defense minister

1 min read
Format of forced mobilization that currently exists has rather bad effect on us – Dpty defense minister
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/mstyslav.banik

Format of forced mobilization that currently exists in society has rather bad effect on Ukraine, changes will be presented later, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mstyslav Banik has said.

As correspondent of Interfax-Ukraine reports, he said this at briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

"I will not answer you on how mobilization reform will take place, because when we complete it, plan it, we will call everyone and share it. Whether there will be raids or something else, I will not say for sure right now. But I will say for sure that format of forced mobilization that currently exists in society has rather bad effect on us. What it will be like, we will see later," Banik said.

Earlier, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov reported on first stage of large-scale transformation in Defense Forces. Second stage will concern complex change in recruitment and mobilization process.

Tags: #mobilization #reform #ministry_of_defense

MORE ABOUT

17:20 15.06.2026
Defense Ministry on discharge, time in army not counted linearly

Defense Ministry on discharge, time in army not counted linearly

16:56 15.06.2026
Ukraine's defense ministry views UAH 30,000 rear troops' salary as budget reality

Ukraine's defense ministry views UAH 30,000 rear troops' salary as budget reality

16:11 15.06.2026
Defense Ministry of Ukraine on second stage of reform will come 'soon'

Defense Ministry of Ukraine on second stage of reform will come 'soon'

15:49 15.06.2026
80 apply under new AWOL return scheme — Defense Ministry

80 apply under new AWOL return scheme — Defense Ministry

15:22 15.06.2026
Defense Ministry finalizes with General Staff possibility of transferring to equivalent position in another military unit once without approval

Defense Ministry finalizes with General Staff possibility of transferring to equivalent position in another military unit once without approval

17:40 12.06.2026
Fedorov: We launching first phase of major AFU transformation

Fedorov: We launching first phase of major AFU transformation

17:31 12.06.2026
Svyrydenko: Govt launches comprehensive transformation of military service

Svyrydenko: Govt launches comprehensive transformation of military service

15:22 12.06.2026
Ukraine launches military service reform with new contract terms

Ukraine launches military service reform with new contract terms

14:12 12.06.2026
Latvian Defense Minister arrives in Kyiv

Latvian Defense Minister arrives in Kyiv

10:28 12.06.2026
Government to present military pay and service term reform within weeks – Svyrydenko

Government to present military pay and service term reform within weeks – Svyrydenko

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Targeted Russia attack on Lavra and Mystetskyi Arsenal area confirmed

Kyiv death toll rises to 5 as injured woman dies in hospital – Klitschko

Overnight Monday 632 Russia targets shot down: 50 missiles and 582 Russia UAVs, hits of 20 ballistic missiles and 27 strike UAVs recorded at 42 locations

Russian overnight rocket strike on Kharkiv kills at least 5, injures at least 9

Russian mass hybrid attack kills at least 4, injures at least 23 in Kyiv – official

LATEST

Ukrainians found guilty of organizing arson at Starmer's home, 2 convicted, third acquitted – media

Naftogaz to help restore Lavra, Dovzhenko studio; urges businesses to join initiative

Police retrieve Heran-2 warhead near roadway in Kyiv

Advancement of Russia on Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka almost stopped during week, resumed near Huliaipole – DeepState

Sybiha at EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting calls for making anti-ballistic defense common cause of entire Europe

Court recovers UAH 97 mln in fines for Mindich substandard body armor – AntAC

Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes meeting with Russia leadership on G7 sidelines, Russian side provides no clear answer

Pseudo-official who contributed to illegal nationalization of 3,790 apartments and houses of Mariupol residents informed of suspicion

Rada Dpty Speaker Kondratiuk proposes excluding Russia from UNESCO

Case of border guard who organized exit abroad of 76 people with his brother for $20,000 sent to court

AD
AD