Format of forced mobilization that currently exists has rather bad effect on us – Dpty defense minister

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Format of forced mobilization that currently exists in society has rather bad effect on Ukraine, changes will be presented later, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mstyslav Banik has said.

As correspondent of Interfax-Ukraine reports, he said this at briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

"I will not answer you on how mobilization reform will take place, because when we complete it, plan it, we will call everyone and share it. Whether there will be raids or something else, I will not say for sure right now. But I will say for sure that format of forced mobilization that currently exists in society has rather bad effect on us. What it will be like, we will see later," Banik said.

Earlier, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov reported on first stage of large-scale transformation in Defense Forces. Second stage will concern complex change in recruitment and mobilization process.