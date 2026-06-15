Advancement of Russia on Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka almost stopped during week, resumed near Huliaipole – DeepState

Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

Russia forces seized 17.17 sq km of Ukrainian territory in Donetsk region last week, which is insignificantly more than week before last (14.57 sq km) and lower than week before that (17.98 sq km), maps of OSINT project DeepState testify.

At same time, at beginning of last week, Russia resumed advancement in area of city of Huliaipole, Zaporizhia region, seizing 5.26 sq km of Ukrainian territory there, which had not occurred since end of May. However, in middle and end of week, further advancements of enemy in Huliaipole direction were again not recorded.

Instead, according to DeepState data, last week Defense Forces were able to stop advancement of enemy in north of Donetsk region: in Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka directions of front. While week before last enemy managed to seize 9 sq km of Ukrainian territory there, at beginning of last week enemy occupied only 0.25 sq km between Kostiantynivka and village of Stupochky, after which front line there remained unchanged.

In Sloviansk direction closer to administrative border with Luhansk and Kharkiv regions, enemy seized 2.84 sq km by end of week (1.81 sq km week before last).

However, in directions of front in east of Donetsk region, in area of cities of Pokrovськ and east of Kostiantynivka, enemy increased pace of advancement, seizing 8.82 sq km over past week (there was 3.76 sq km week before last). However, in last week of May, Russia occupied 8.38 sq km in Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions, which indicates maintenance of pace of enemy advancement.

Advancement of Russia was accompanied by reduction of so-called "penetration area," meaning to large extent it occurred due to consolidation of enemy in "gray zone," especially in Pokrovsk and Sloviansk directions. Last week, "penetration area" decreased by 10 sq km.

Thus, according to DeepState data, every day last week area of occupation increased on average by 2.1 sq km, and penetration area decreased by 1.4 sq km per day.

Week before last, area of occupation increased on average by 2.1 sq km per day.

As reported, in final months of 2025, average growth of area of Russia occupation fluctuated at level of 8-14 sq km per day. At end of January of current 2026, it began to decline, and in mid-February, Defense Forces began gradual displacement of enemy in Oleksandrivka direction in Dnipropetrovsk and adjacent districts of Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions. In March, area of enemy occupation again began to increase, in April averaging 4-5 sq km per day, in May – less than 3 with tendency toward reduction, and eventually Defense Forces again resumed displacement of enemy in Oleksandrivka direction.