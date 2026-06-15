Sybiha at EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting calls for making anti-ballistic defense common cause of entire Europe

Photo: https://t.me/Ukraine_MFA

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha on Monday took part online in meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Council, where he informed his colleagues about consequences of massive strike by Russia this night and called for creation of "European anti-ballistic shield," reported on MFA website.

"Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra is spiritual center of our nation and shrine of all Christianity. As well as UNESCO World Heritage site. We expect decisive reaction from governing bodies of UNESCO and immediate dispatch of UNESCO experts to scene of this crime," minister noted.

Sybiha added that UN identified May as deadliest month for Ukrainian civilians, when at least 270 people were killed.

Therefore, head of MFA emphasized that anti-ballistic defense should become common cause of entire Europe and called on partners to find any opportunities to provide Defense Forces of Ukraine with these means.

"Strategically, we need European anti-ballistic shield. This is about security of Europe and its strategic autonomy," Sybiha noted, thanking all allies who have already joined this initiative.

Minister emphasized that best response to Russia terror will be full membership of Ukraine.

He also noted that Ukraine is capable of strengthening EU, and outlined clear position on future membership: "Our goal is full membership. No alternative exists – neither within EU law nor in conditions of today’s turbulent world. Time for half-measures has passed. As has time for paper guarantees."