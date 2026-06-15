Defense Ministry of Ukraine on second stage of reform will come 'soon'

Ministry of Defense is working on second stage of military reform, which "will happen soon", Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mstyslav Banik reported.

As correspondent of Interfax-Ukraine reports, he said this at briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

"Soon. This is not 2027. This will happen soon," he said.

Earlier, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov reported on first stage of large-scale transformation in Defense Forces. Second stage will concern complex change in recruitment and mobilization process.