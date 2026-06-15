Interfax-Ukraine
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16:08 15.06.2026

Court recovers UAH 97 mln in fines for Mindich substandard body armor – AntAC

2 min read
Court recovers UAH 97 mln in fines for Mindich substandard body armor – AntAC

Commercial Court of Kyiv city recovered UAH 97.430 million in penalties from Milikon UA LLC for supply of substandard products, Anti-Corruption Action Center (AntAC) has said.

"Commercial Court of Kyiv city passed decision in case No. 910/14189/25, satisfying lawsuit against MILIKON UA LLC. Some UAH 97,430,200 in penalties were recovered from company for supply of substandard products," report of AntAC on website and Telegram channel on Monday says.

It is noted that case was heard in closed session at request of representative of Defense Procurement Agency (DPA), which is procedural successor of State Operator For Back-Up after merger of procurement agencies. State contract provides for payment of penalties by supplier for supply of substandard goods, for recovery of which corresponding court decision was passed.

"This is company that ‘lit up’ in notice of suspicion to Timur Mindich. Moreover, Umerov and Mindich discussed tender on supply of substandard body armor precisely by this firm on tapes. (...) But serviceman responsible for acceptance of body armor refused to take this junk. Because then there would be losses among military due to substandard body armor. Only after dismissal of Umerov from post of defense minister did procurement agency of Zhumadilov (DOT) terminate contract with firm of Mindich," AntAC noted.

Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda publication published fragments of conversations of businessman Timur Mindich with former first assistant to President Serhiy Shefir and ex-defense minister Rustem Umerov, documented by National Anti-Corruption Bureau and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office within framework of Operation Midas.

Video refers to three conversations. Among them is conversation between Mindich and at that time defense minister Umerov about probable purchase of body armor. Anti-corruption bodies of Ukraine did not provide information regarding published recordings of conversations.

Tags: #antac #armor #mindich

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