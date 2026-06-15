Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes meeting with Russia leadership on G7 sidelines, Russian side provides no clear answer

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he proposed to meet with Vladimir Putin at G7 summit, which takes place in France on June 15-17, and discuss issue of ending war with him.

"To be honest, before start of G7 summit, we made it clear that we were ready to meet with Putin during G7 summit, because Trump [US President Donald Trump – IF-U] and Macron [French President Emmanuel Macron – IF-U] are present there. So, Europeans plus America – this is very good opportunity to meet together, and that is why we could invite Russia. Both Europe and United States agreed," Zelenskyy told journalists on Monday morning on territory of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, which suffered Russia attack last night, before leaving for G7 summit.

At same time, he emphasized that Russia "once again demonstrated that it is not ready to talk about this." "That is why we must be ready to put more and more pressure on Putin until he stops this war," President of Ukraine added.

When asked what he would say to Putin after this attack, Zelenskyy replied: "We will say something. We will see."

He noted that strike on Kyiv was delivered by Russia on birthday of US President Donald Trump.

"He [Putin – IF-U] congratulated President of United States, and after that he was absolutely cynical person – he delivered huge blow to Ukraine. I think they were waiting to congratulate President Trump, something like that," President of Ukraine said, answering journalist’s question about purpose of night attack on Kyiv.

As informed source in Office of President told Interfax-Ukraine agency, proposal to meet at level of leaders on G7 sidelines was transmitted by Ukrainian side to Russian side some time ago through various channels, in particular, through diplomats, intelligence officers and other mediators.

Interlocutor of agency emphasized that clear answer to proposal from Russian side was never voiced. Later, Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov publicly repeated proposal to hold corresponding meeting in Moscow, which has already been repeatedly rejected by Ukrainian side, and after that another shelling of Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities of Ukraine was carried out, source noted. According to interlocutor, such actions of Russia can also be interpreted as response to proposal.

As reported, five people died, 35 were injured as result of Russia attack on Kyiv on night into Monday. At least 26 residential buildings were damaged, roof of Assumption Cathedral of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra was on fire. Currently, fire is liquidated.

As result of strikes on Kharkiv, premises of Kharkiv Art Museum, civilian enterprises, residential buildings, cars were damaged. Some 13 citizens were injured, including one-month-old child. Due to repeated strike on territory of civilian enterprise in Kholodnohirskyi district of city, four State Emergency Service workers and employee of department of emergency situations of city council received fatal injuries. Six rescuers were wounded.

In Shostka community in Sumy region, woman died due to attack of enemy UAV on her home at night. In total, four civilians were injured in region, including 11-year-old girl. In city of Dnipro, Russia hit Dnipro House of Organ and Chamber Music.

Later, Zelenskyy specified that in total in Ukraine there are 11 dead and 53 injured as result of night attack.

Head of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen stated regarding shelling that leaders of G7 countries at summit in France will discuss increasing pressure on Russia to end war.