Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:49 15.06.2026

80 apply under new AWOL return scheme — Defense Ministry

3 min read
80 apply under new AWOL return scheme — Defense Ministry
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/mstyslav.banik

Following launch by Ministry of Defense of simplified mechanism for voluntary return from AWOL, which will be active for 100 days, some 80 applications have already been submitted, 22 of which are currently approved, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mstyslav Banik has said.

As correspondent of Interfax-Ukraine reports, he said this at briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

"Another thing that is part of first stage of this reform is return from AWOL. I cannot announce number of people who are absent without official leave, but, as you know, there are quite a lot of them. Our task is not only to deal with mobilization of new people and attracting them to army, but, obviously, we need to give people opportunity to return from AWOL to best brigades, so that they understand that they have opportunity to well continue service," Banik said.

He recalled that on Saturday new program was launched: servicemen whose AWOL was recorded before June 12, 2026, have 100 days to return to duty under new transparent procedure: choose unit from list in Army+, submit application online, and receive guidance at all stages of return. Program is active until September 20 September 2026.

"We launched literally on Saturday. We already have first 80 applications for transfer. Some 22 have already been approved. And some of these people have already arrived at brigades," Banik emphasized.

Separately, he noted that person who applies voluntarily for return will no longer go to Military Law Enforcement Service or to reserve battalion.

"We accept this application, it is confirmed by brigade, and this person receives certain margin of time, 72 hours, to arrive at military unit. No more discomfort, no more complications. Everything must be humane and service-oriented," Banik assured.

In addition, he added that call center is working additionally to support people in this process.

Slightly more than 50 of best units are participating in this project. According to Banik, for troops, among other things, receiving people who are AWOL "should be opportunity."

"You see these units, this list of units will be updated every month. Because it is formed on basis of, firstly, top rating under E-points program, when we have most effective units that destroy enemy, destroy enemy equipment, and so on. And these are also best units in terms of combat effectiveness. That is, these are units in which commanders protect people best, where commanders achieve best success at front," deputy minister said.

Tags: #awol #ministry_of_defense

MORE ABOUT

17:20 15.06.2026
Defense Ministry on discharge, time in army not counted linearly

Defense Ministry on discharge, time in army not counted linearly

16:56 15.06.2026
Ukraine's defense ministry views UAH 30,000 rear troops' salary as budget reality

Ukraine's defense ministry views UAH 30,000 rear troops' salary as budget reality

16:40 15.06.2026
Format of forced mobilization that currently exists has rather bad effect on us – Dpty defense minister

Format of forced mobilization that currently exists has rather bad effect on us – Dpty defense minister

16:11 15.06.2026
Defense Ministry of Ukraine on second stage of reform will come 'soon'

Defense Ministry of Ukraine on second stage of reform will come 'soon'

15:22 15.06.2026
Defense Ministry finalizes with General Staff possibility of transferring to equivalent position in another military unit once without approval

Defense Ministry finalizes with General Staff possibility of transferring to equivalent position in another military unit once without approval

15:48 13.06.2026
Military can return from AWOL to chosen unit within 5 days after submitting report – Defense Ministry

Military can return from AWOL to chosen unit within 5 days after submitting report – Defense Ministry

17:40 12.06.2026
Fedorov: We launching first phase of major AFU transformation

Fedorov: We launching first phase of major AFU transformation

14:12 12.06.2026
Latvian Defense Minister arrives in Kyiv

Latvian Defense Minister arrives in Kyiv

16:43 09.06.2026
Litavr self-homing interceptor drone from Brave1's restricted catalog flies up to 80 km at altitude of up to 9 km – Defense Ministry

Litavr self-homing interceptor drone from Brave1's restricted catalog flies up to 80 km at altitude of up to 9 km – Defense Ministry

15:32 08.06.2026
Defense Ministry admits Ukrainian-made electric motorcycles for use in AFU

Defense Ministry admits Ukrainian-made electric motorcycles for use in AFU

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Targeted Russia attack on Lavra and Mystetskyi Arsenal area confirmed

Kyiv death toll rises to 5 as injured woman dies in hospital – Klitschko

Overnight Monday 632 Russia targets shot down: 50 missiles and 582 Russia UAVs, hits of 20 ballistic missiles and 27 strike UAVs recorded at 42 locations

Russian overnight rocket strike on Kharkiv kills at least 5, injures at least 9

Russian mass hybrid attack kills at least 4, injures at least 23 in Kyiv – official

LATEST

Kallas: EU confirms China training Russian military personnel for war in Ukraine

Ukrainians found guilty of organizing arson at Starmer's home, 2 convicted, third acquitted – media

Naftogaz to help restore Lavra, Dovzhenko studio; urges businesses to join initiative

Police retrieve Heran-2 warhead near roadway in Kyiv

Advancement of Russia on Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka almost stopped during week, resumed near Huliaipole – DeepState

Sybiha at EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting calls for making anti-ballistic defense common cause of entire Europe

Court recovers UAH 97 mln in fines for Mindich substandard body armor – AntAC

Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes meeting with Russia leadership on G7 sidelines, Russian side provides no clear answer

Pseudo-official who contributed to illegal nationalization of 3,790 apartments and houses of Mariupol residents informed of suspicion

Rada Dpty Speaker Kondratiuk proposes excluding Russia from UNESCO

AD
AD