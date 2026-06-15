80 apply under new AWOL return scheme — Defense Ministry

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Following launch by Ministry of Defense of simplified mechanism for voluntary return from AWOL, which will be active for 100 days, some 80 applications have already been submitted, 22 of which are currently approved, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mstyslav Banik has said.

As correspondent of Interfax-Ukraine reports, he said this at briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

"Another thing that is part of first stage of this reform is return from AWOL. I cannot announce number of people who are absent without official leave, but, as you know, there are quite a lot of them. Our task is not only to deal with mobilization of new people and attracting them to army, but, obviously, we need to give people opportunity to return from AWOL to best brigades, so that they understand that they have opportunity to well continue service," Banik said.

He recalled that on Saturday new program was launched: servicemen whose AWOL was recorded before June 12, 2026, have 100 days to return to duty under new transparent procedure: choose unit from list in Army+, submit application online, and receive guidance at all stages of return. Program is active until September 20 September 2026.

"We launched literally on Saturday. We already have first 80 applications for transfer. Some 22 have already been approved. And some of these people have already arrived at brigades," Banik emphasized.

Separately, he noted that person who applies voluntarily for return will no longer go to Military Law Enforcement Service or to reserve battalion.

"We accept this application, it is confirmed by brigade, and this person receives certain margin of time, 72 hours, to arrive at military unit. No more discomfort, no more complications. Everything must be humane and service-oriented," Banik assured.

In addition, he added that call center is working additionally to support people in this process.

Slightly more than 50 of best units are participating in this project. According to Banik, for troops, among other things, receiving people who are AWOL "should be opportunity."

"You see these units, this list of units will be updated every month. Because it is formed on basis of, firstly, top rating under E-points program, when we have most effective units that destroy enemy, destroy enemy equipment, and so on. And these are also best units in terms of combat effectiveness. That is, these are units in which commanders protect people best, where commanders achieve best success at front," deputy minister said.