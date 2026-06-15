Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:46 15.06.2026

Pseudo-official who contributed to illegal nationalization of 3,790 apartments and houses of Mariupol residents informed of suspicion

2 min read
Pseudo-official who contributed to illegal nationalization of 3,790 apartments and houses of Mariupol residents informed of suspicion

Under procedural guidance of Donetsk regional prosecutor’s office, new suspicion was received by former Ukrainian law enforcement officer who took leading position in Russia occupation administration of Mariupol, where he signed decisions on registration of 3,790 real estate objects, Office of Prosecutor General reported on Monday.

"In November 2023, former law enforcement officer was appointed acting head of municipal formation of Mariupol city district. In this pseudo-position, he joined systemic seizure of housing of Mariupol residents who left occupied city or refused to live under rule of Russia," report on Telegram says.

For over two years, he signed 39 decisions on registration of apartments and houses of local residents as allegedly ownerless property, which is at least 3,790 real estate objects.

Such decisions created formal basis for illegal seizure of housing from legitimate owners and its transfer to municipal ownership.

At same time, fake commissions registered homes of Mariupol residents as abandoned, creating appearance of legality of such actions.

Pseudo-official was in absentia informed of suspicion of violation of laws and customs of war, committed by prior conspiracy by group of persons.

He is currently wanted.

"For Mariupol residents, these are homes that they were forced to leave due to war and occupation. Figurant of this case already has sentence for participation in terrorist organization – 11 years of imprisonment," head of Donetsk regional prosecutor’s office Pavlo Uhrovetsky noted.

Tags: #nationalization #mariupol #prosecutors_office

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