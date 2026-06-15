Interfax-Ukraine
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15:36 15.06.2026

Case of border guard who organized exit abroad of 76 people with his brother for $20,000 sent to court

2 min read
Case of border guard who organized exit abroad of 76 people with his brother for $20,000 sent to court

Prosecutors of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office in the Defense Sphere of the Office of the Prosecutor General, jointly with the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), have completed the pre-trial investigation and sent to court an indictment against a lieutenant colonel of the State Border Guard Service, who smuggled 76 people abroad for $20,000, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported on Monday.

"According to the investigation, he, together with his cousin – a citizen of Russia – organized a scheme for the illegal smuggling of conscripted men to EU countries. The cost of services was about $20,000 per person, part of the funds was received in cryptocurrency," the report on Telegram says.

For the legalization of the departure, forged documents allegedly from the International Organization for Migration were used. Fake letters were sent to the Administration of the State Border Guard Service, after which they were used during border crossing.

From May 2024 to April 2025, some 76 conscripts illegally left Ukraine under this scheme.

The accused is charged with illegal smuggling of persons across the state border, attempt at this crime, forgery of documents, and illegal handling of weapons.

The border guard has been suspended from his position.

Materials regarding the accomplice have been separated into a separate proceeding in connection with his search.

Tags: #pgo #sbi #border_crossing #state_border_guard_service_of_ukraine

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