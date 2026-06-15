Interfax-Ukraine
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15:22 15.06.2026

Defense Ministry finalizes with General Staff possibility of transferring to equivalent position in another military unit once without approval

2 min read
Defense Ministry finalizes with General Staff possibility of transferring to equivalent position in another military unit once without approval
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/mstyslav.banik

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, within framework of large-scale transformation of Defense Forces, is finalizing with General Staff of AFU possibility for servicemen to transfer to equivalent position in another military unit once during year without approval, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mstyslav Banik has said.

As correspondent of Interfax-Ukraine reports, he said this at briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

"We are adding element of social justice, for which there has long been huge demand. This is transfer. We are currently finalizing it completely with General Staff, in order to give people opportunity within one year, without affecting combat readiness of brigade or battalion, to transfer once within sector of front without approval," Banik said.

He explained that in this way serviceman will be able to move to another equivalent position, for example, in neighboring brigade in same sector of front.

"That is, when our servicemen say that something went wrong in unit, something went wrong with commanders or brothers-in-arms, they do not like something about support or position they hold, and they want to change it, then they can move to another equivalent position, that is, from combat to combat, for example, in neighboring brigade in same sector of front," deputy minister noted.

According to him, this will allow to retain people in military and "provide certain prevention so that people do not go AWOL without finding mutual understanding in brigade."

"Transfer will also be through Army+. Everything will be as fast as possible, and we are launching in near future," Banik announced.

Tags: #banik_mstyslav #ministry_of_defense #afu

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