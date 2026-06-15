Russia shelling damages building of central apparatus of State Ecoinspection in Kyiv - Sobolev

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

Building of central apparatus of State Ecological Inspection of Ukraine was damaged during night Russia attack, Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine Oleksiy Sobolev has said.

"This time, disaster touched team of Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine – building of central apparatus of State Ecological Inspection of Ukraine suffered. Institution that records damage caused to our rivers, soils and air during war. Russia strikes those who document its own ecological crimes," Sobolev wrote on Facebook on Monday.

He added that there are no casualties due to damage to building, and State Ecoinspection continues to work.

As reported, Russia shelled Kyiv and Dnipro on night of June 14 to 15. In Kyiv, destruction was recorded in all districts of city, five people died. Assumption Cathedral of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra suffered, fire broke out on part of roof of Mystetsky Arsenal, innovative terminal of Nova Poshta was destroyed, and one of workshops of Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studio was hit. At least 26 residential buildings, school, dormitory, and kindergarten were damaged. As result of shelling, 26 fires broke out with total area of almost 6,000 square meters.