Spotter of attacks on Kyiv who installed video traps on Kyiv Sea detained

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained an FSB agent who placed "video traps" on the Kyiv Sea (also known as Kyiv Reservoir) to adjust massive Russia attacks on Kyiv, the agency reported.

"Military counterintelligence of the Security Service detained another FSB spotter in Kyiv region. It was established that she was involved in one of the largest attacks by Russia on the capital of Ukraine, which took place on May 24, 2026. In addition, after this shelling, she was preparing new strikes by Russia on Kyiv," the SBU said in a statement on Telegram on Monday.

As the investigation revealed, the guidance of Russian drones and missiles was carried out by an unemployed resident of Chornomorsk from Odesa region, recruited by the enemy. To fulfill the intelligence task, the woman arrived at a hotel complex on the coast of the Kyiv Sea under the pretext of a tourist holiday. There, she settled in a room with a view of the reservoir’s water area and installed a telephone camera in the window with remote access for the FSB. In this way, Russian intelligence officers hoped to track the locations and combat work of Ukrainian air defense online during Russia attacks.

According to the case materials, in case of detecting the coordinates of anti-aircraft missile systems and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces, Russia planned to carry out combined strikes against them. After the night shelling of the city on May 24, the agent "lay low," but later received a new task to adjust further shelling of the capital of Ukraine.

SBU officers detained her red-handed when she was setting up a new "observation post" in a hotel room near the Kyiv Sea.

It was established that the Russian special service recruited the perpetrator in a Telegram channel for finding "easy earnings."

During searches, two smartphones, a laptop, and draft notes with evidence of work for the enemy were seized from the detainee. Investigators of the Security Service informed her of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Comprehensive measures were carried out jointly with the SBU Directorate in Odesa region under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor’s office.