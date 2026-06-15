Russia aggression unacceptable; support for Kyiv to be main issue at G7 summit - Meloni

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Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that Russia aggression is unacceptable; support for Kyiv will become the main issue at the G7 summit, the Italian news agency Ansa reports.

"Russia aggression against Ukraine is unacceptable. Faced with the brutal attacks of Russia, we cannot look away. Solidarity is fundamental," she stated during a press briefing alongside the Prime Minister of Japan.

"When attacks do not stop even before millenia-old symbols of Christianity," we need "decisive support for Kyiv." This, along with "efforts in favor of peace," will be "the main topics at the G7 summit," the agency writes.