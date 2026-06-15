Rozetka outlet in Kyiv destroyed during night attack

As a result of the night Russia attack, one of the branches of the Rozetka online marketplace was destroyed in Kyiv, employees were not injured, co-founder of the company Iryna Chechotkina reported on Monday.

"We are grateful to everyone who was nearby tonight: colleagues, rescuers, neighbors. We express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and support to everyone who suffered," Chechotkina said on Facebook.

As the Air Force of the AFU reported, on the night of June 15, Russia launched a massive combined strike on Ukraine using attack UAVs, as well as air- and ground-based missiles of various types. A total of 681 air attack weapons were recorded – 70 missiles and 611 UAVs of various types. Some 632 targets were shot down or suppressed – 50 missiles and 582 UAVs. Hits of 20 ballistic missiles and 27 attack UAVs were recorded at 42 locations, as well as the fall of shot down UAVs (debris) at 12 locations.

Rozetka was founded in 2005 in Kyiv by Vladyslav Chechotkin and Iryna Chechotkina. Later, a fund managed by Horizon Capital became a co-owner of the company. Today, the company has transformed into a multi-category online marketplace, but it also develops a network of its own stores.