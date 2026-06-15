Moscow does not want peace – Italian foreign minister

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy Antonio Tajani stated that Moscow is not interested in peace after the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, a UNESCO World Heritage site, was struck during another attack on Ukraine on Monday night.

"Attacks on UNESCO sites are indeed extremely serious," Tajani said in Luxembourg, where he is participating in a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, Ansa reports.

"They demonstrate that Russia does not want to sit down at the negotiating table. Kyiv is also a religious capital, so Russia must be careful not to offend the feelings of all Christians and Orthodox Christians in Russia. The Kremlin is making serious mistakes, demonstrating that it is in a difficult position. We must continue to exert pressure so that a dialogue between the two sides finally takes place."