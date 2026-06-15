Ukraine outlines 2030 national housing policy – minister

The government is developing a comprehensive state policy that will help people address the loss of their homes caused by Russia’s war against Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba said on Sunday.

During a meeting with representatives of relevant ministries, members of parliament, and regional military administrations on the National Housing Strategy for people who lost their homes because of the war, participants discussed specific mechanisms that should form the basis of state housing policy through 2030, Kuleba wrote on his Telegram channel.

Among these mechanisms, he listed rental housing assistance; the creation of a municipal housing stock; extension of housing voucher payments for veterans, persons with war-related disabilities, and other vulnerable groups; provision of housing certificates to families whose homes were destroyed; compensation for the restoration of damaged housing; and the expansion of affordable mortgage programs.

"We also defined the role of the regions separately. Each regional military administration must develop an annual housing portfolio that includes projects for new construction, reconstruction, municipal housing development, and mortgage programs based on the needs of people in its region. The target is to provide solutions covering at least 10% of regional housing needs each year. This approach will allow us to move from separate support programs to a unified housing solutions system that will cover more than 550,000 Ukrainian families," Kuleba said.