Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:16 15.06.2026

Nine educational institutions in Kyiv damaged during night attack – official

1 min read

In Kyiv, nine educational institutions in five districts were damaged during the night Russia attack, Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration (KMSA) Valentyn Mondryivsky has said.

"As a result of the shelling, nine educational institutions in five districts of the capital were damaged: four kindergartens and five schools and lyceums. Windows, doors, facades, entrance groups, and in some institutions, assembly halls and glass coverings were damaged. Currently, the inspection of buildings and recording of all damages is ongoing," Mondryivsky said on Facebook.

As reported, Comfort Town residential complex in the Dniprovsky district of Kyiv once again suffered from Russian shelling on Monday night, and the Academy of Modern Education A+, located on the territory of the complex, was on fire.

Tags: #kyiv #schools #russian_attack

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