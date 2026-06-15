URCS deploys assistance center in Kharkiv

Photo: Red Cross Ukraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has deployed an assistance center in Kharkiv at one of the locations damaged by the night Russia combined missile and drone attack.

"Tonight, Kharkiv once again suffered from a Russia attack... Currently, a Ukrainian Red Cross assistance center is operating at one of the locations, where people can drink water, tea or coffee, have a snack, and receive psychological support," the URCS reported on Facebook on Monday.

The URCS provides victims with humanitarian aid – drinking water, hygiene and sleeping kits, blankets, and other essential items.

As reported, on the night of June 15, as a result of the Russia attack on Kharkiv, four rescuers of the SES of Ukraine and one civil defense specialist of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration died. They were eliminating the consequences of a UAV attack when Russia launched a missile strike. There are casualties among civilians. Civilian enterprises and residential buildings were damaged.