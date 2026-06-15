Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:46 15.06.2026

URCS works at all locations of elimination of consequences of Russia combined attack on Kyiv

2 min read
URCS works at all locations of elimination of consequences of Russia combined attack on Kyiv
Photo: Red Cross Ukraine

Team of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) worked at all locations of elimination of consequences of the Russia combined attack on Kyiv.

"The rapid response unit of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, together with other rescue services, worked at the sites of elimination of the consequences of another massive Russia strike on Kyiv. Volunteers worked at all locations of elimination of the consequences of the attacks," the URCS reported on Facebook on Monday.

Volunteers helped residents of buildings evacuate to safer places. They also conducted rounds of damaged buildings and adjacent territories in order to identify casualties. The wounded were provided with first pre-medical aid, as well as psychological first aid.

As reported, as a result of the night massive missile and drone attack by Russia, four people died in Obolonskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Solomianskyi districts. Dozens of people were injured. At least 26 residential buildings were damaged. As a result of the shelling, 26 fires broke out with a total area of nearly 6,000 square meters.

In the capital, educational and cultural facilities were also damaged – an academy, a kindergarten, one of the workshops of the Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studios, the territory of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, including the Assumption Cathedral, as well as the National Cultural, Arts and Museum Complex Mystetsky Arsenal. In total, work on eliminating the consequences continues at six locations.

Tags: #kyiv #urcs #lavra

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