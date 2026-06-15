Interfax-Ukraine
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13:36 15.06.2026

Cabinet to allocate funds for repairs at Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

2 min read
Cabinet to allocate funds for repairs at Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra
Photo: State Emergency Service

The Cabinet of Ministers will allocate funds from the reserve fund for the elimination of the consequences of the Russian attack and the subsequent restoration of the Assumption Cathedral of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, First Deputy Minister of Culture of Ukraine Ivan Verbytskyi reported.

"Fortunately, the walls and the Cathedral itself as a structure are standing. The iconostasis did not suffer significant damage, meaning the worst that could have happened did not happen… The roof is the biggest problem right now. Currently, on the instructions of the President, the government is working on the issue of allocating funds from the reserve fund to eliminate the consequences and subsequently restore the shrine," Verbytskyi said on the air of the national telethon on Monday.

He also noted that Ukraine demands the fastest response from UNESCO in sending experts.

According to him, the first UNESCO staff members will be able to visit the site as early as Monday.

As reported, on Monday night, a Russian Shahed drone hit the altar part of the Assumption Cathedral of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

Governor of the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), Bishop Avraamiy, reported that an urgent evacuation of the shrine and liturgical objects, ancient icons, antimens, and other shrines constituting not only church but also national and universal value was organized, and they were successfully preserved.

Tags: #kyiv_pechersk_lavra

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