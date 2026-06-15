Zelenskyy: Targeted Russia attack on Lavra and Mystetskyi Arsenal area confirmed

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Rescuers have already liquidated the fires that broke out as a result of Russian shelling on the territory of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and in the Mystetskyi Arsenal in the Pechersk district of Kyiv on Monday night, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"It has been confirmed that two Russia drones targeted that part of the city where the Lavra and the Mystetskyi Arsenal are located," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Monday.

The President of Ukraine reported that he is in constant communication with partner countries regarding the consequences of the Russia attack on Monday night and the necessary response.

"I have instructed the MFA of Ukraine and our entire diplomatic team to maximize all contacts with partners today so that international events of this and next week yield real results for strengthening our defense and global pressure on Russia for this war. A fair response to this Russia strike is needed," the President added.

Earlier, five dead and 35 injured were reported as a result of the Russia attack on Kyiv on Monday night. At least 26 residential buildings were damaged, the roof of the Assumption Cathedral of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra was on fire, and Russia also attacked the Oleksandr Dovzhenko Film Studios in Kyiv.

As a result of strikes on Kharkiv, four SES employees and an employee of the emergency situations department of the city council died. Six rescuers were wounded. In total, 13 citizens were injured in the city, including a one-month-old child. The premises of the Kharkiv Art Museum, civilian enterprises, residential buildings, and cars were also damaged.

In the Shostka community in Sumy region, a woman died due to an attack by a Russia UAV on her home at night. In total, four civilians were injured in the region, including an 11-year-old girl. In the city of Dnipro, Russia struck the Dnipro House of Organ and Chamber Music.

Later, Zelenskyy clarified that in total across Ukraine, 11 died and 53 were injured as a result of the night attack.

The National Commission of Ukraine for UNESCO strongly condemned the Russia strike, which damaged the territory of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra – a UNESCO World Heritage site – and other facilities, and called for an urgent visit by UNESCO experts to record the damage and provide an objective and impartial assessment.