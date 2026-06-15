Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:12 15.06.2026

SBU shows debris of Geran drone that damaged Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

2 min read
SBU shows debris of Geran drone that damaged Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra
Photo: SBU

The Security Service of Ukraine established that Russia struck the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra with a Geran-2 unmanned aerial vehicle, which is a Russian version of the Iranian Shahed-type kamikaze drone, the SBU said on Monday.

"The enemy attacked the monastery complex at 01:50 on June 15, 2026. Based on the results of the inspection of the incident site, fragments of the fuselage and engine of the Russian kamikaze drone that hit the Stefanivsky aisle of the Assumption Cathedral on the territory of the Lavra were found," the message on Telegram reads.

During the inspection of the debris of the Russia drone found at the impact site, it was established that its individual components were manufactured on the territory of Russia in the Alabuga special economic zone.

As a result of the Russia arrival, roof ceilings, domes, walls, and glazing of the cathedral were damaged. Blast waves also damaged neighboring civilian infrastructure buildings in the Pechersk district of Kyiv.

There are no dead or wounded.

Investigators of the Security Service qualify this strike as a war crime and have already initiated criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Comprehensive measures are being taken to establish all circumstances of the Russia attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Comprehensive measures continue under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office.

Tags: #geran #sbu #kyiv_pechersk_lavra

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