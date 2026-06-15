Interfax-Ukraine
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12:23 15.06.2026

European Committee of the Regions president Kata Tüttő arrives in Kyiv

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European Committee of the Regions president Kata Tüttő arrives in Kyiv
Photo: t.me/MinDevUA/

European Committee of the Regions president Kata Tüttő has arrived in Kyiv on a visit and will hold bilateral meetings with representatives of the Ukrainian government, the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine reported on Monday.

"The visit includes a number of meetings and events dedicated to Ukraine’s recovery, community development, and strengthening cooperation between Ukrainian and European regions and support," the Telegram post reads.

Tüttő will hold bilateral meetings with Ukrainian government representatives, including deputy prime minister for Ukraine’s reconstruction and minister of community and territorial development Oleksiy Kuleba.

During the visit, the parties will discuss support for Ukrainian communities, the development of partnerships between Ukrainian and EU municipalities, and further cooperation in the areas of recovery and European integration.

Tags: #kyiv #kata_tüttő #visit

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