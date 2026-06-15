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12:25 15.06.2026

We will rebuild everything, force Russia to pay for crimes - Budanov on strike at Lavra

2 min read
We will rebuild everything, force Russia to pay for crimes - Budanov on strike at Lavra
Photo: https://president.gov.ua/

Attack of Russia on the Assumption Cathedral of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra on Monday night is proof of the genocidal nature of the war against Ukraine, within the framework of which Russia seeks to destroy Ukrainian identity and cultural heritage, Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov has said.

"Footage of the ancient Christian shrine engulfed in flames is another proof of the genocidal nature of the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine: they seek to destroy our lineage, our identity, our cultural heritage. The targeted strike on the Lavra is a crime against the Christian faith and all world Orthodoxy. The vile essence of Russia lies in the scorched-earth tactics that Russia constantly reproduces," Budanov wrote on Telegram on Monday.

He noted that during World War II, the Chekists had already destroyed the Assumption Cathedral, but independent Ukraine restored the shrine.

"The strike on the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra is evidence of helplessness and poverty progressing in the Kremlin corridors. For all the terror committed by Russia, international pressure on it must grow. We will rebuild everything and force Russia to pay for crimes," Budanov said.

As reported, five people died and at least 28 were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on Monday night. At least 26 residential buildings were damaged, the roof of the Assumption Cathedral of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra was on fire, and the fire has now been liquidated. Russia also struck the Oleksandr Dovzhenko Film Studios in Kyiv, where they destroyed the costume collection of Ukraine, and hit the Dnipro House of Organ and Chamber Music.

As a result of strikes on Kharkiv, the premises of the Kharkiv Art Museum, civilian enterprises, residential buildings, and cars were damaged. Some 13 citizens were injured, including a one-month-old child. Due to a repeated strike on the territory of a civilian enterprise in the Kholodnohirsky district of the city, four SES employees and an employee of the emergency situations department of the city council received fatal injuries. Six rescuers were wounded.

Tags: #budanov #lavra

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