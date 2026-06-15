Russian shelling kills 5, injures at least 25 wounded in Kharkiv region over past day – police

Photo: National Police

Russian forces carried out strikes on Kharkiv and settlements in Izium, Chuhuiv, Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv, Lozova, and Kupyansk districts using missiles, guided bombs, and various types of drones over the past day, leaving casualties including children, the communications department of the National Police Main Directorate in Kharkiv region reported.

"Four rescuers and an emergency situations department employee were killed in enemy strikes. Another 25 civilians, including children and SESU personnel, sustained injuries of varying severity," the statement reads.

Strikes on Kharkiv damaged a museum, civilian enterprises, residential buildings, and vehicles. Thirteen civilians were wounded, including a one-month-old child.

A repeated strike on the territory of a civilian enterprise in the Kholodnohirskyi district of the city fatally wounded four SESU workers and an emergency situations department employee of the city council. Six rescuers were wounded.

In Chuhuiv, civilian trucks were damaged in a drone attack. In Staryi Saltiv, a fence and windows were damaged.

In Kupyansk district, a civilian woman was wounded. Power lines and residential infrastructure were damaged.

In Lozova, a boy born in 2021 and a 63-year-old woman were wounded when a garage on a private property was struck and caught fire. Railway infrastructure was also hit, with two men aged 42 and 56 wounded.

In Bohodukhiv district, strikes damaged residential buildings, outbuildings, a medical facility, a community center, and a kindergarten. An agricultural enterprise building was completely destroyed.

A house was damaged in the village of Bryhadyrivka in Balakliya community. A pregnant woman was wounded.

Police conducted 27 scene inspections and entered information into the unified pre-trial investigation register under 23 criminal proceedings related to Russian Federation armed aggression.