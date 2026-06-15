Most Ukrainians see Europe as reliable ally, think USA pushes for concessions – KIIS survey

A majority of Ukrainians – 64% – continue to believe that Europe seriously helps Ukraine and wants the war to end on fair terms, while only 25% believe that Europe is tired and is pressuring for an unfair peace.

In the case of the US, 56% of Ukrainians think they are tired and are pressuring Ukraine to make concessions to Russia. Meanwhile, 30% claim that the United States, on the contrary, continues to be a reliable ally, according to the results of a sociological study "Perception of the Policy of Europe and the United States towards Ukraine" conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) from May 7 to June 3, 2026.

"Since September 2022, we have regularly researched one of the most important narratives from the perspective of information security – the perception of Western policy toward Ukraine. In February 2025, we split the question into two: we began asking a separate question about Europe and a separate one about the United States. This time, we conducted an all-Ukrainian public opinion poll ‘Omnibus,’ to which we added questions related to Ukraine’s international relations with partners on our own initiative, and asked each respondent both questions, but in a different order (to half – first about Europe, then about the US; to the other half – first about the US and then about Europe)," the KIIS press release on the results of the study reads on the website on Monday.

According to the poll, compared to January 2026, the number of those who perceive Europe’s policy toward Ukraine positively has slightly increased. The number of those who consider Europe a reliable ally increased from 58% to 64%, and the number of those who believe Europe is getting tired and its support is weakening decreased from 35% to 25%.

"This may be related to, for example, the provision of a multi-billion loan to Ukraine from the EU (and in a broader context – a consequence of the election results in Hungary and expectations of more decisive actions from the EU, especially against the background of the United States). At the same time, as we will show next, the perception of Europe is somewhat better when we ask the question after a similar question about the United States. That is, partly the positive dynamics is a consequence of the fact that we previously asked about the US. But even without this, the perception of Europe has improved," Executive Director of KIIS Anton Hrushetsky said about the survey results.

In the case of the United States, 56% believe they are tired and are pressuring Ukraine for concessions to Russia. Instead, 30% claim that the United States, on the contrary, continues to be a reliable ally. Over the past half year (since December 2025), public sentiments on this issue have not changed.

At the same time, Hrushetsky reminded that according to other KIIS results, Ukrainians have a differentiated attitude toward the United States – while the majority is indeed critical of the leadership, 83% have a good attitude toward ordinary Americans.

The poll was conducted from May 7 to June 3, 2026, using the method of computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers (with random number generation and subsequent statistical weighting) in all regions of Ukraine (territory controlled by the Government of Ukraine); 1,000 respondents were interviewed. Questions were asked to adult citizens of Ukraine (aged 18 and older) who at the time of the poll lived in the territory of Ukraine controlled by the Government of Ukraine. The sample did not include residents of territories temporarily not controlled by the authorities of Ukraine (at the same time, part of the respondents are IDPs who moved from occupied territories), and the poll was not conducted with citizens who went abroad after February 24, 2022.

Under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account a design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1% for indicators close to 50%, 3.5% for indicators close to 25%, 2.5% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.8% for indicators close to 5%.

In wartime conditions, in addition to the specified formal error, a certain systematic deviation is added. Factors that can affect the quality of results under "wartime" conditions were previously presented by KIIS.