Interfax-Ukraine
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10:59 15.06.2026

Russia destroys Nova Poshta's largest innovative terminal in Kyiv overnight

1 min read
Russia destroys Nova Poshta's largest innovative terminal in Kyiv overnight
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/yevhen.tafiichuk/

An overnight Russian attack destroyed the largest innovative terminal of Ukraine’s leading express delivery company Nova Poshta in Kyiv, company CEO Yevhen Tafiichuk said.

"This is a special sorting center. Ukraine’s first terminal equipped with the world’s most advanced parcel sorting equipment from Vanderlande. A symbol of our development, bold investments in the future, innovation, Lean culture, and the daily drive to become better," Tafiichuk wrote on Facebook on Monday.

Company staff are safe, he said.

Backup operating schemes have also been launched.

Nova Poshta later clarified on Telegram that the attack destroyed part of the terminal building, sorting equipment, and part of the cargo on the facility’s grounds.

The company also said it would compensate customers for lost shipments.

"We will recover. We will build anew. We will make it even better, even more modern, even stronger," Tafiichuk stressed.

Nova Poshta’s core business is express delivery of documents, parcels, and palletized oversized cargo. Its ultimate beneficial owners are Volodymyr Popereshnуuk and Viacheslav Klymov.

Tags: #nova_poshta #destroyed #russian_attack

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