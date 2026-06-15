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10:46 15.06.2026

Putin sends message through terror to G7 and European Council summits, I urge leaders to ensure appropriate response - Sybiha

2 min read
Putin sends message through terror to G7 and European Council summits, I urge leaders to ensure appropriate response - Sybiha
Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, through massive shelling, sends a clear message that he chooses tactics of terror against the civilian population instead of diplomatic efforts. Ukraine calls on G7 and EU leaders to "hear well" this message from Russia and give it a tough response, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha has said.

"Putin sends a message to G7 and European Council summits this week: he bets on terror instead of diplomacy. I urge the G7 and European leaders to hear this message well and ensure a proper response: stronger air defense for Ukraine and pressure on the aggressor," he wrote on the X social network.

The Minister noted that at least 4 civilians died and nearly 30 were injured in Kyiv as a result of a massive strike by Russia using over 60 missiles and hundreds of drones. Russia also killed 5 first responders in a treacherous double-tap strike on Kharkiv.

"As the 21st century’s worst barbarian, Putin specifically targeted unique religious and cultural sites. Russians severely damaged the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra; bombed the historic Oleksandr Dovzhenko Film Studios, destroying Ukraine’s largest and oldest costumes collection; struck the Kharkiv Art Museum and the Dnipro House Of Organ And Chamber Music," Sybiha said.

He stressed that Russia has no excuse for destroying lives, shelling residential areas, and destroying Ukrainian culture – Russia must be held accountable for its crimes.

Separately, the Minister noted that this attack demonstrates the urgent need to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense.

"This is priority number one. Additional contributions to PURL, strong decisions to provide Ukraine with air defense systems and interceptors. We also urge our partners to speed up the Ukraine-led European effort to develop our own protection from ballistic threats. It is time to deprive barbarians such as Putin from their terrorist tools," the Foreign Minister urged.

Tags: #sybiha #summits #russian_attack

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