Interfax-Ukraine
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10:40 15.06.2026

Kyiv death toll rises to 5 as injured woman dies in hospital – Klitschko

1 min read
Kyiv death toll rises to 5 as injured woman dies in hospital – Klitschko
Photo: National Police

One of the casualties in Kyiv who was in serious condition died in the hospital – 5 victims in the capital as a result of the massive attack by Russia last night, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Telegram on Monday.

"Injured – 35. Among them – two children and a pregnant woman," the mayor added.

Emergency rescue services continue to work on eliminating the consequences of the massive attack by Russia on the capital.

Russia struck residential buildings, infrastructure facilities, enterprises, as well as Kyiv shrines.

Tags: #kyiv #death_toll

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