DTEK restores power to 105,000 of 140,000 blacked-out consumers in capital by morning

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As of the morning of June 15, power had been restored to 105,000 households in Kyiv following the mass attack, DTEK Group reported on Monday.

"Another difficult night for the capital. Power lines were damaged in the shelling," the energy holding said.

In total, over 140,000 Kyiv consumers in the northern part of the city were left without power after the attack.

Energy workers are currently working together with the SESU, with repair work ongoing, DTEK added.