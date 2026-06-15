Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:12 15.06.2026

Overnight Monday 632 Russia targets shot down: 50 missiles and 582 Russia UAVs, hits of 20 ballistic missiles and 27 strike UAVs recorded at 42 locations

2 min read
Overnight Monday 632 Russia targets shot down: 50 missiles and 582 Russia UAVs, hits of 20 ballistic missiles and 27 strike UAVs recorded at 42 locations
Photo: State Emergency Service

On the night of June 15, Russia delivered a massive combined strike on Ukraine using strike UAVs, as well as air- and ground-based missiles of various types, a total of 681 air attack weapons were recorded – 70 missiles and 611 UAVs of various types, 632 targets were shot down/suppressed – 50 missiles and 582 UAVs, hits of 20 ballistic missiles and 27 strike UAVs were recorded at 42 locations, along with the fall of downed UAVs (debris) at 12 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informs.

"The main direction of the strike was Kyiv. Dnipro and Kharkiv were also attacked with missiles. In total, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force recorded 681 air attack weapons – 70 missiles and 611 UAVs of various types: – 6 3M22 Zircon anti-ship missiles (launch areas – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea), – 34 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles (launch areas – Bryansk, Kursk regions – Russia), – 30 X-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch areas – Vologda, Kursk regions – Russia), – 611 strike UAVs of Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types, Banderol loitering munitions, and Parodiya-type decoy drones (from directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Hvardiiske, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea)," the message on Telegram reads.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 632 targets – 50 missiles and 582 drones of various types: – 5 3M22 Zircon anti-ship missiles, – 15 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles, – 30 X-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles, – 582 Russia UAVs of various types.

"According to preliminary information, as of 08:00, hits of 20 ballistic missiles and 27 strike UAVs were recorded at 42 locations, as well as the fall of shot down UAVs (debris) at 12 locations," the Air Force notes.

Tags: #air_defense #russian_attack

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