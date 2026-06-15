Zelenskyy expects decisive response from G7 countries assembling for summit after night Russia attack on Ukraine

Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a night Russia attack on civilian cities and villages of Ukraine, as well as on the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, has emphasized importance of a decisive and meaningful response from G7 countries, whose summit begins on Monday, June 15.

According to him, tonight Russians launched over 60 missiles at the capital alone. In total, 70 missiles and 611 drones were fired across Ukraine.

"Kyiv, Dnipro, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Sumy, and Mykolaiv regions were also under strikes. This is how Russia shows the world its intentions to continue waging war. It is very important that there is a response from the Group of Seven countries, which are currently assembling for a summit, and that it is decisive and meaningful: more pressure on Russia, more assistance to Ukraine with air defense, primarily with anti-ballistic systems," he wrote on Telegram on Monday morning.

Zelenskyy noted that due to the Russian strike on the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, the Assumption Cathedral burned – a church whose history began back in the 11th century. "And today this is one of the largest Russian crimes against Christian culture. The State Emergency Service has already liquidated the fire on the roof of the cathedral," the President emphasized.

"In Kharkiv, Russians delivered a repeated strike on our rescuers who were extinguishing a fire at the site of a strike on an enterprise. As of now, it is known that, unfortunately, five people died. My condolences to all relatives and loved ones. This strike wounded nine people. In Dnipro, Russia struck the territory of a railway station, a college, and enterprises," Zelenskyy noted.

According to him, there were also strikes on other cities and communities.

The Group of Seven (G7) summit is taking place now, from June 15 to 17, 2026, in the French city of Évian-les-Bains. The key topic of this year’s meeting of world leaders is discussion of the war of Russia against Ukraine and potential peace negotiations. Zelenskyy is expected to take part in a special session.