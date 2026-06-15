Zelenskyy: Number of casualties in Kyiv due to night Russia attack increases to 28 people, 4 fatalities

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

Number of casualties in Kyiv due to the night Russia attack has increased to 28 people, four died, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

"In Kyiv, elimination of the consequences of Russian strikes continues, also in Kharkiv. Tonight, Russians launched over 60 missiles at the capital alone. In total, 70 missiles and 611 drones were fired across Ukraine. As of now, 28 wounded and four dead are known in the capital. My condolences to all relatives and loved ones," he wrote on Telegram on Monday morning.