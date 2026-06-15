Sybiha after overnight attack on Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra: we expect decisive reaction from international institutions and capitals

Photo: Eustratius Zorya

Ukraine will initiate relevant procedures within UNESCO and other international mechanisms following Russia’s attack on the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, which left one of Christianity’s greatest shrines significantly damaged, and will demand "an immediate and adequate response to this state barbarism," foreign minister Andrii Sybiha said.

"We are urgently initiating all relevant procedures within UNESCO and all other international mechanisms, demanding an immediate and adequate response to this state barbarism. We expect a decisive reaction from international institutions and capitals. No vague words, silence, or weak steps. Actions are needed to stop Russian barbarism," Sybiha wrote on Facebook on Monday morning.

"By striking the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, one of Christianity’s greatest shrines, Putin has forever inscribed his name on the list of history’s worst barbarians. He shall be cursed for ages. And he will lose this war," he stressed.

Sybiha noted that "from the Horde in the 13th century to the Nazis and Bolsheviks in the 20th century, Kyiv’s holy sites have suffered numerous barbaric attacks."

"We are now dealing with Russian terrorists who have already surpassed ISIS in their crimes against cultural heritage. Only Russian scum, who hold nothing sacred, can deliberately damage the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, a unique UNESCO heritage site under special protection," the minister stressed.