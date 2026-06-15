Interfax-Ukraine
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09:22 15.06.2026

Russian overnight rocket strike on Kharkiv kills at least 5, injures at least 9

2 min read
Russian overnight rocket strike on Kharkiv kills at least 5, injures at least 9
Photo: https://t.me/DSNS_Kharkiv

According to updated data, five people were killed and nine wounded in a repeated rocket strike by Russian forces on the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv, the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region reported.

"Four fire outbreaks occurred in the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv. A repeated rocket strike on the location where emergency services were working killed five people, four of them SESU rescuers, and wounded nine more, six of them rescuers," the statement reads.

Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said one of the killed was 40-year-old Oleksiy Dorozhkin, chief specialist of the city council’s Emergency Situations Department.

"Last night, during a repeated treacherous shelling, our colleague Oleksiy Dorozhkin, chief specialist of the Kharkiv City Council Emergency Situations Department, was tragically killed. Together with rescuers he was carrying out work to eliminate the consequences of the shelling when the enemy struck treacherously again. Oleksiy was one of the best professionals in his field, always at strike sites promptly organizing search, rescue, and recovery operations," Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Dorozhkin is survived by a wife and a one-year-old daughter, and Terekhov promised to support the family of the deceased.

As previously reported, interior minister Ihor Klymenko earlier said that a repeated rocket strike on Kharkiv killed five SESU rescuers and wounded at least as many more.

Tags: #kharkiv

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