Dnipro House of Organ and Chamber Music damaged in Russian attack

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration

The House of Organ and Chamber Music in Dnipro was damaged in an overnight Russian attack, Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration head Oleksandr Hanzha said.

"The overnight Russian attack also damaged the House of Organ and Chamber Music," Hanzha wrote on Telegram.

Enterprises, a college, a cultural facility, and infrastructure were also damaged in Dnipro, he said.