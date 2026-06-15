Interfax-Ukraine
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09:17 15.06.2026

Comfort Town residential complex hit by Russian shelling again, educational facility on fire

2 min read
Comfort Town residential complex hit by Russian shelling again, educational facility on fire
Photo: Iegor Shumikhin

The Comfort Town residential complex in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv was once again hit by Russian shelling overnight into Monday, with the A+ Academy of Modern Education located on the complex’s grounds catching fire.

As an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports, the residential complex was once again hit by what is believed to be falling debris from enemy aerial targets.

As of 5:50 a.m. Monday, a fire is burning in part of the A+ Academy of Modern Education building, with rescuers working to extinguish it.

A nine-storey building across the way was also damaged, with windows blown out and the facade damaged.

Several vehicles also burned.

Police at the scene told the agency there were no fatalities or casualties.

This is at least the fourth time buildings in the complex have been damaged by Russian shelling. The first incident occurred in May 2023 when debris from an enemy drone fell on the roof of one of the buildings. Drone debris also struck one of the complex’s buildings overnight into November 29, 2025, with the A+ Academy of Modern Education on the grounds sustaining minor damage at the same time. On the night of January 9, 2026, a strike hit the roof of a five-storey section of a building and an adjacent 13-storey facade, damaging several floors, with facade damage and blown-out windows in neighboring buildings as well.

Tags: #comfort_town #attack

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