Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:15 15.06.2026

Dovzhenko Film Studio in Kyiv damaged as result of Russia shelling, costume collection destroyed – Berezhna

1 min read

Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studio in Kyiv has been damaged as a result of Russia shelling, and its costume collection was destroyed, Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy – Minister of Culture of Ukraine Tetiana Berezhna has said.

"Another extremely grave crime of Russia against Ukrainian culture. Russia attacked the Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studio in Kyiv. One of the oldest film studios in Ukraine. A fire broke out. As a result of the hit, the costume shop was damaged. The largest and oldest costume collection in Ukraine has been destroyed. The studio held about one hundred thousand costumes and three million items of various clothing. Other buildings and facilities of the film studio were also damaged," Berezhna wrote on the Facebook network.

According to her, rescue and emergency services are working on the spot, and measures to eliminate the consequences of the attack and ensure safety are ongoing.

"Russia continues to purposefully attack not only civilian infrastructure and peaceful people, but also cultural institutions that preserve Ukrainian identity, memory, and history. The destruction of cultural centers is an attempt to strike at the memory, history, and identity of the Ukrainian people," Berezhna said.

Tags: #dovzhenko_national_film_studio #attack

MORE ABOUT

09:54 15.06.2026
Zelenskyy: Number of casualties in Kyiv due to night Russia attack increases to 28 people, 4 fatalities

Zelenskyy: Number of casualties in Kyiv due to night Russia attack increases to 28 people, 4 fatalities

09:44 15.06.2026
Dovzhenko film studio director general: costume workshop destroyed, including unique costumes from "After two rabbits" and "Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors"

Dovzhenko film studio director general: costume workshop destroyed, including unique costumes from "After two rabbits" and "Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors"

09:20 15.06.2026
Russian mass hybrid attack kills at least 4, injures at least 23 in Kyiv – official

Russian mass hybrid attack kills at least 4, injures at least 23 in Kyiv – official

09:17 15.06.2026
Comfort Town residential complex hit by Russian shelling again, educational facility on fire

Comfort Town residential complex hit by Russian shelling again, educational facility on fire

09:12 15.06.2026
Lavra's treasures safe - Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Governor

Lavra's treasures safe - Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Governor

08:28 12.06.2026
Enemy drone attacks on Mykolaiv and region wound 5, damage transport enterprises

Enemy drone attacks on Mykolaiv and region wound 5, damage transport enterprises

08:21 12.06.2026
Russian overnight drone attack on Mykolaiv wounds 3, damages private homes – official

Russian overnight drone attack on Mykolaiv wounds 3, damages private homes – official

08:43 10.06.2026
Evening drone attack in Kherson wounds 63-year-old woman

Evening drone attack in Kherson wounds 63-year-old woman

08:41 10.06.2026
Enemy attack burns out Odesa apartment, injures 46-year-old woman – official

Enemy attack burns out Odesa apartment, injures 46-year-old woman – official

08:40 10.06.2026
Russian drones strike Odesa, hit two residential buildings

Russian drones strike Odesa, hit two residential buildings

HOT NEWS

Kyiv death toll rises to 5 as injured woman dies in hospital – Klitschko

Overnight Monday 632 Russia targets shot down: 50 missiles and 582 Russia UAVs, hits of 20 ballistic missiles and 27 strike UAVs recorded at 42 locations

Russian overnight rocket strike on Kharkiv kills at least 5, injures at least 9

Russian mass hybrid attack kills at least 4, injures at least 23 in Kyiv – official

Military can return from AWOL to chosen unit within 5 days after submitting report – Defense Ministry

LATEST

Russia destroys Nova Poshta's largest innovative terminal in Kyiv overnight

Putin sends message through terror to G7 and European Council summits, I urge leaders to ensure appropriate response - Sybiha

Kyiv death toll rises to 5 as injured woman dies in hospital – Klitschko

DTEK restores power to 105,000 of 140,000 blacked-out consumers in capital by morning

Overnight Monday 632 Russia targets shot down: 50 missiles and 582 Russia UAVs, hits of 20 ballistic missiles and 27 strike UAVs recorded at 42 locations

Zelenskyy expects decisive response from G7 countries assembling for summit after night Russia attack on Ukraine

Sybiha after overnight attack on Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra: we expect decisive reaction from international institutions and capitals

Russian overnight rocket strike on Kharkiv kills at least 5, injures at least 9

Dnipro House of Organ and Chamber Music damaged in Russian attack

Poroshenko hands over 122 quad bikes and batch of drones to military, welcomes defense forces transformation decision

AD
AD