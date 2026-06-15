Dovzhenko Film Studio in Kyiv damaged as result of Russia shelling, costume collection destroyed – Berezhna

Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studio in Kyiv has been damaged as a result of Russia shelling, and its costume collection was destroyed, Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy – Minister of Culture of Ukraine Tetiana Berezhna has said.

"Another extremely grave crime of Russia against Ukrainian culture. Russia attacked the Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studio in Kyiv. One of the oldest film studios in Ukraine. A fire broke out. As a result of the hit, the costume shop was damaged. The largest and oldest costume collection in Ukraine has been destroyed. The studio held about one hundred thousand costumes and three million items of various clothing. Other buildings and facilities of the film studio were also damaged," Berezhna wrote on the Facebook network.

According to her, rescue and emergency services are working on the spot, and measures to eliminate the consequences of the attack and ensure safety are ongoing.

"Russia continues to purposefully attack not only civilian infrastructure and peaceful people, but also cultural institutions that preserve Ukrainian identity, memory, and history. The destruction of cultural centers is an attempt to strike at the memory, history, and identity of the Ukrainian people," Berezhna said.