Interfax-Ukraine
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09:12 15.06.2026

Lavra's treasures safe - Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Governor

2 min read
Lavra's treasures safe - Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Governor
Photo: Eustratius Zorya

Governor of the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), Bishop Avraamiy has called on the international community, representatives of religious organizations, and cultural institutions to pay attention to the need to protect the spiritual and cultural heritage of Ukraine in conditions of the ongoing war.

"Tonight, the capital of Ukraine suffered one of the largest attacks in recent times. As a result of a massive air strike, residential quarters, civilian infrastructure facilities, as well as the territory of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra – a unique spiritual, historical, and cultural shrine of Ukraine, which for many centuries has remained one of the main centers of Orthodox life and an integral part of the world cultural heritage – were damaged," Avraamiy wrote on the Facebook network.

According to him, an urgent evacuation of the shrine and liturgical items, ancient icons, antimensions, and other relics, which represent not only church but also national and universal value, was organized.

"Thanks to the coordinated actions of the Lavra brethren, everyone involved, as well as the selfless work of rescuers and fire units, it was possible to minimize threats to people and preserve the shrines. At this time, the elimination of the consequences of the attack continues, the damage caused is being assessed, and all the circumstances of the event are being recorded," he added.

The governor emphasized that every damage caused to such a place is a painful loss not only for believers but also for all people who realize the importance of spiritual, cultural, and historical heritage for future generations.

"We call on the international community, representatives of religious organizations, cultural institutions, and all people of good will to pay attention to the need to protect the spiritual and cultural heritage of Ukraine in conditions of the ongoing war. The preservation of such shrines is a shared responsibility before history, the present, and future generations," he wrote.

Tags: #kyiv_pechersk_lavra #attack

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