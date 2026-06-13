Poroshenko hands over 122 quad bikes and batch of drones to military, welcomes defense forces transformation decision

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/petroporoshenko/

European Solidarity party leader and MP Petro Poroshenko handed over a batch of Blyskavy strike drones, 122 quad bikes, and other necessary equipment to Ukrainian Armed Forces units.

"Dense ambush fire, FPV drones, artillery, and enemy reconnaissance make movement by ordinary pickup impossible. That is where light but reliable quad bikes come in. Representatives of 17 brigades from the Air Assault and Ground Forces, Navy, Unmanned Systems Forces, and Territorial Defense came to our office specifically for them," Poroshenko wrote on Facebook.

In total he has handed over over 400 quad bikes of various types to the front, he said.

"Every handover we make now includes Blyskavy strike drones that destroy the enemy quickly and, crucially, unexpectedly. Along with the drones, today we are handing over mobile sawmills, generators, charging stations, Starlinks, and a lot of useful electronics. Each such handover is a concrete strengthening of the front and a contribution to the resilience of our units. So we keep working," Poroshenko said.

He also noted that his party’s demands regarding increased military pay and the establishment of definitive service terms had been taken into account, and that his meeting with prime minister Yuliia Svyrydenko this week on the matter had "borne fruit."

As previously reported, the day before the politician reported on the results of a meeting of parliamentary faction leaders with government officials, during which Svyrydenko assured him that a military reform bill incorporating European Solidarity’s requirements would be before the Verkhovna Rada as early as July this year.

"If adopted, military pay will increase to UAH 30,000, and for those serving directly on the front line — to UAH 250,000-400,000. It will also mean establishing definitive service terms, serving as motivation both for those just signing contracts and for those already serving. Without these provisions, the military reform will not work," he said.

On June 12, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the launch of the first stage of defense forces transformation, providing for new service conditions, an updated payment system, three types of contracts, a cumulative deferment mechanism, and additional personnel management tools. The military pay system is also being changed, with the average pay level for infantry potentially reaching around UAH 300,000 per month and the maximum up to UAH 460,000 depending on the nature of tasks performed.

A cumulative deferment mechanism is also planned, taking into account the length and intensity of service. For servicemembers who have served the longest in the defense forces and have significant combat experience, a gradual discharge mechanism is planned to be introduced by year end.

Additionally, opening a foreign recruitment market through private recruiting companies is planned, along with expanded transfer options for servicemembers through the Army+ app and introduction of a brigade effectiveness assessment system covering over 160 indicators.

A time-limited return-to-service mechanism for servicemembers who have gone AWOL is also announced, with the option to independently choose a unit and commander.