Interfax-Ukraine
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16:14 13.06.2026

Russia drops 3 bombs on Sloviansk, injuring 6 including child — official

1 min read
Russia drops 3 bombs on Sloviansk, injuring 6 including child — official

At least six people were wounded in a Russian air strike on the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk region on Saturday, including a nine-year-old boy, Donetsk regional military administration head Vadym Filashkin said.

"All wounded are receiving necessary medical assistance," Filashkin wrote on Telegram on Saturday, without specifying the condition of the casualties.

Occupiers dropped three air bombs on the city on Saturday morning, he said. "24 multi-storey buildings and three vehicles were damaged. All relevant services are working at the scene. Elimination of the consequences of the shelling is ongoing," the regional administration head said.

Filashkin stressed that the strike was no accident or mistake. "This is deliberate terror. Russia must answer for every such strike," he wrote.

Tags: #sloviansk #bombs

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