Interfax-Ukraine
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15:48 13.06.2026

Military can return from AWOL to chosen unit within 5 days after submitting report – Defense Ministry

2 min read
Military can return from AWOL to chosen unit within 5 days after submitting report – Defense Ministry
Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Program for returning to military service after unauthorized abandonment of unit (AWOL) provides for possibility of independent selection of unit for service from provided list and provision of five days to arrive there after submitting corresponding report through Armiya+ application, Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

"In the application, you can: choose a new unit from the list; indicate the desired direction of service and your experience; receive support until enlistment in the new unit. After approval of the report, the status ‘En route’ will appear in Armiya+. It confirms that the military member is voluntarily returning to service and gives 5 days to arrive at the new unit," the agency reported on Telegram on Saturday.

It is reported that currently the program is available for servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service, while for the military of the National Guard of Ukraine, the opportunity to submit a report in Armiya+ will start working in the coming days.

An application can also be submitted directly to the chosen military unit, or through the 1st Recruiting Center of the Ground Forces of the AFU, or the 2nd Recruiting Center of the Air Assault Forces – for servicemen of the AFU. It is noted that the program is valid for 100 days – until September 20 inclusive.

As reported, on June 12, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced the beginning of the first stage of a large-scale transformation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Within its framework, a project for voluntary return to service after AWOL with the possibility to choose a unit was launched until September 20, 2026. After the project deadline, measures to bring individuals to accountability for desertion will be tightened. On the same day, the press service of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine Azov reported that a simplified procedure for reinstatement in service for servicemen who committed AWOL from the National Guard appeared in the Armiya+ application.

Tags: #awol #return

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