Interfax-Ukraine
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15:28 13.06.2026

Zelenskyy signs law on removing Russian from list of languages protected by European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages

1 min read
Zelenskyy signs law on removing Russian from list of languages protected by European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages
Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed law No. 4699-IX, which is an important decision for protecting Ukraine’s language space and fulfilling Ukraine’s European obligations, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

"The Russian language has been removed from the list of languages to which Ukraine applies the provisions of the Charter. This is a fair and logical decision. The language of Russia cannot enjoy protection tools created to support the languages of indigenous peoples and national communities," Stefanchuk wrote on the Facebook social network.

He emphasized that Ukraine protects the state language, respects linguistic and cultural diversity, and deprives Russian imperial influence of the privileges it abused for years.

"This decision is about dignity, justice, and the linguistic security of Ukraine," Stefanchuk concluded.

Tags: #languages #protect #law

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