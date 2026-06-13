Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:19 13.06.2026

Defense forces strike important oil transport infrastructure facility, control points and enemy concentration areas

2 min read
Defense forces strike important oil transport infrastructure facility, control points and enemy concentration areas
Photo: General Staff

On the night of June 13, 2026, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in Volgograd region of Russia struck an oil treatment and pumping shop near the settlement of Kotovo, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"The hitting of the target and a fire on the territory of the enterprise have been confirmed," the message on the Telegram channel reads.

As emphasized by the General Staff, the facility ensures the treatment, transportation, and pumping of oil through main pipelines to oil refineries and export infrastructure of Russia. In particular, it collects and treats oil from the fields of the Korobkovskoye oil and gas field (Volgograd region) and adjacent fields in Volgograd and Astrakhan regions and the Republic of Kalmykia.

In addition, enemy control points were hit in the areas of Soledar in Donetsk region and Verkhnia Krynytsia in Zaporizhia region.

Strikes were also carried out on UAV control points in the areas of Khoromne in Bryansk region of Russia, Verkhnia Krynytsia in Zaporizhia region, Voskresenka in Donetsk region, and Novomykolaivka in Kherson region.

Among other things, areas of concentration of enemy personnel were hit in the areas of Soledar and Uspenivka in Donetsk region, Holubivka in Kharkiv region, Pryvilne in Zaporizhia region, Kolotilovka in Belgorod region of Russia, as well as Novye Yurkovichi and Chernozemny Gorodok in Bryansk region of Russia.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically reduce the capabilities of Russia to wage war against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasized.

Tags: #general_staff

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