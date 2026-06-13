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15:11 13.06.2026

Ukraine attacked by missiles produced few weeks ago - State Research Institute

3 min read
Ukraine attacked by missiles produced few weeks ago - State Research Institute
Photo: Valerie Proschenko

Russia can produce 40-50 units per month of Kh-101 air-to-surface cruise missiles, but recent research shows that Ukraine is being attacked by missiles produced a few weeks ago, Chief Research Fellow of the State Research Institute for Testing and Certification of Weapons and Military Equipment Colonel Oleksandr Zaruba has said.

He said this at a briefing on the topic: "Russia use of air attack weapons against civilian infrastructure: technical and humanitarian aspects."

Zaruba noted that the Kh-101 is a fairly old missile that has undergone "powerful modernization."

"The radar-absorbing coating of the body was updated to reduce radar cross-sections. That is, they are detected at a shorter distance, and the probability of hitting them decreases. It uses an onboard defense system during flight. It is equipped with modules for firing false thermal targets and chaff dispensers. It turns on automatically upon detecting the operation of air defense radars or during the approach to the target. Also, to implement electronic warfare systems, the guidance system is duplicated," Zaruba described.

According to him, analysis of wreckage from 2024-2025 showed a transition from general-purpose civilian chips to specialized components, which are purchased through Asian countries, as a rule. By reducing the volume of the fuel tank, the Russians were able to increase the warheads, and the installation of two warheads is possible.

"The weight of the warheads increased from 450 kg to about 800 kg. The second warhead can be dropped or detonated at an altitude of 100-200 meters from the target. Production is estimated at 40-50 units per month. Therefore, given the recent strikes, we can say that practically missiles produced a few weeks ago are attacking," Zaruba said.

In addition, the State Research Institute emphasized that Russia is increasing the use of modernized aerial bombs based on Soviet-style aerial bombs. The use of cluster bombs was also recorded. Modernization of aerial bombs includes the manufacturing of guided aerial bombs (KABs) using the UMPK module; increasing the range and accuracy of destruction; and developing intermediate munitions between KABs and UAVs.

Zaruba added that the Russian military-industrial complex has significantly increased its capacity for the production of air attack weapons.

Russia also continues to receive foreign components for the manufacture of weapons.

"Up to 80-90% of critical microelectronics is produced by companies in the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Germany. These are mainly dual-use components. They can be used in the civilian sector, and can be used in the military sector. And they are purchased through a network of intermediaries," Zaruba said.

Tags: #produces #missiles

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